Mingteng International Co. Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MTEN)

Mingteng International’s (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Mingteng International had issued 1,050,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $4,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Mingteng International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Mingteng International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MTEN stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Mingteng International has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mingteng International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Mingteng International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

