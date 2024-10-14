MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MingZhu Logistics Price Performance
MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.54.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
