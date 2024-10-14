Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,829,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 2,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 871.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $6.15 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.