Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,829,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 2,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 871.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $6.15 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

