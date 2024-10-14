Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 386562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.89).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 265 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moonpig Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.19.

In other news, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £19,489.35 ($25,506.28). 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

