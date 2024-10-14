Morgan Stanley Trims Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price to $18.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

