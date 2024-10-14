Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $470.05 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $470.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

