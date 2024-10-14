Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $585.70. The stock had a trading volume of 428,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.69 and a 200-day moving average of $543.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $586.60. The company has a market capitalization of $505.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

