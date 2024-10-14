Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 365,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,767. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

