Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,905 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.75. 567,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

