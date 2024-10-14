MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MV Oil Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

