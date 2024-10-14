MX TOKEN (MX) Market Capitalization Hits $304.16 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00004856 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $304.16 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 424,261,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,699,334 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token (MX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MX Token has a current supply of 424,261,834 with 97,699,334 in circulation. The last known price of MX Token is 3.10559865 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $29,689,269.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mexc.com.”

