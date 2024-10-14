Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $103,836.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,715.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGS opened at $20.59 on Monday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

