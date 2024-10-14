Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $4,202.54 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006730 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,271.68 or 0.39939348 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

