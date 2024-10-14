Neo (NEO) One Day Volume Hits $29.72 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.51 or 0.00016394 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $741.43 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo (NEO) is a cryptocurrency . Neo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 70,538,831 in circulation. The last known price of Neo is 10.53347529 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $30,260,377.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

