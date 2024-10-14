Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance
NML opened at $8.46 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.59.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
