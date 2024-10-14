New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFCZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 4,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,115. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

