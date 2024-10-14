Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTZ opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

See Also

Dividend History for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.