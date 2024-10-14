Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEWTZ opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $26.02.
About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026
