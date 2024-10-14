NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in September

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $65.50 during trading on Monday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. NEXT has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $69.81.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

