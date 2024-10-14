NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Stablepoint Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. 409,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

