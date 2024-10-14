NFT Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,631.35 or 0.99927665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

