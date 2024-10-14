Niza Global (NIZA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,061.59

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $23,586.61 and approximately $175,061.59 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 7,100,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00008843 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $232,857.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

