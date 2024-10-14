Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Acquires £5,100 in Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Devyani Vaishampayan purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,674.52).
Norman Broadbent Price Performance
Shares of LON:NBB opened at GBX 5.96 ($0.08) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Norman Broadbent plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.95 ($0.14).
Norman Broadbent Company Profile
