Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Acquires £5,100 in Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Devyani Vaishampayan purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,674.52).

Shares of LON:NBB opened at GBX 5.96 ($0.08) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Norman Broadbent plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.95 ($0.14).

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, leadership consulting, and talent acquisition and advisory services. The company serves consumer, financial services, industrials, TMT, life sciences, and private equity sectors.

