Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.42. 13,457,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,836,258. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

