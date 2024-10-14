Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

