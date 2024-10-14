Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.64. 357,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,766. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

