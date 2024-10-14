Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 853,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

