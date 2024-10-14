Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VFH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.