Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 230,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $59.59. 893,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,237. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

