NU Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 78,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 56,220 call options.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,060,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,785,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. NU has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

