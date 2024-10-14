NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. NULS has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,225,876 coins and its circulating supply is 110,150,121 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS (NULS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate NULS through the process of mining. NULS has a current supply of 129,217,496.6632902 with 110,142,707.53421849 in circulation. The last known price of NULS is 0.32894772 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $954,429.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuls.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.