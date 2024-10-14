Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 26429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.72.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
