Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $11.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78.
