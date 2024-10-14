Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $11.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

