Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $18.90.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.