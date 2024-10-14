Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

