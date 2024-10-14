Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NRK opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.36.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
