Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NIM opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.49.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
