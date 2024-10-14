NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,813.45 or 1.00040319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00059077 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

