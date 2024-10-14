NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.33 on Monday, reaching $241.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

