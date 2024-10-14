NYM Price Hits $0.0742 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. NYM has a market cap of $59.42 million and $1.02 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,157,280 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,157,279.967814 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07358883 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $979,483.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

