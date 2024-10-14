Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OAKU stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.22. 24,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $827,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,744.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

About Oak Woods Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAKU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 383.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 145,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Oak Woods Acquisition by 61.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 467,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 177,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

