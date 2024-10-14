Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of OAKU stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.22. 24,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $11.22.
In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $827,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,744.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.
