Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

