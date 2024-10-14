Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 35,531 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 707.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 504,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after buying an additional 501,259 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after buying an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.50 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.