Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 34,093 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.39%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

