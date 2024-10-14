Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 5,129 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $292.75 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $293.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.