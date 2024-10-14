Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.79 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.