Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,833 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

