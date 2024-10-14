Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321,955 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
