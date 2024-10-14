Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
