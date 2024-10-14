Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 948,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $46.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.