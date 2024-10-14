Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in US Foods by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 694,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 567,601 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

