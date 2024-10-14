OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.69 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and $7.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00044228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

